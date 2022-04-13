6,700 patients discharged from expo center makeshift hospital

News / Metro

A total of 6,700 patients from the Shanghai New International Expo Center makeshift hospital were discharged on Wednesday, the largest batch released amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
Ti Gong

Medics guide discharged patients to leave the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Wednesday.

A total of 6,700 patients from the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center were discharged on Wednesday. It is so far the largest group of patients released during the current COVID-19 resurgence.

Among them, some 4,600 were from the Pudong New Area. All discharged patients will return to their residences for seven-day medical observation.

The makeshift facility, which started operation on March 31, can accommodate up to 15,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

Since the first batch of patients were discharged from the facility on April 10, the number of released patients has continued to rise. Medics are improving the work flow to reduce the waiting time for patients and shuttle buses to streamline the process.

Currently, the makeshift hospital is managed by Renji Hospital's medical team. The clinical practice is conducted by medical teams from Jiangxi and Hubei provinces as well as Tianjin City, and the Shanghai Children's Medical Center. There are some 3,600 medics working at the site, which had received 14,821 patients as of Wednesday morning.

Ti Gong

Patients leave the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Wednesday.

One of the patients discharged from the makeshift hospital.

﻿
