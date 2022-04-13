News / Metro

First batch of patients from Flower Expo center hospital discharged

The first batch of some 1,000 patients from the makeshift hospital at the Fuxing Pavilion of the China Flower Expo complex in Chongming District was released on Wednesday.
The first batch of some 1,000 patients from the makeshift hospital at the Fuxing Pavilion of the China Flower Expo complex in Chongming District was released after recovery on Wednesday.

The makeshift hospital, with some 2,700 beds, is managed by Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital and 685 medics from the Anhui medical team in charge of clinical operation.

All patients will return home and undergo seven-day medical observation, with doctors prescribing traditional Chinese medicine for their further rehabilitation.

Ti Gong

Medics check one of the patients who is discharged on Wednesday.

In addition to building makeshift hospitals, Shanghai is turning more city hospitals into designated COVID-19 clinics.

Gonghui Hospital was turned into the first designated hospital in downtown Jing'an District. Medics from Renji Hospital are responsible for the renovation and patient treatment at the hospital with 410 beds.

After a 48-hour renovation, the hospital began admitting COVID-19 patients from Tuesday morning. On the day, it received some 360 patients aged between 5 and 81 years.

According to Fan Yiling, head of Renji's medical team, the hospital is treating COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and those with underlying diseases.

"We will carry out hospital infection control and offer combined Western and traditional Chinese medicine treatment to enhance COVID-19 prevention," he explained.

Ti Gong

Medics from Renji Hospital's medical team talk with a patient at Gonghui Hospital, which has become the first designated COVID-19 hospital in downtown Jing'an District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
