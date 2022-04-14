COVID-19

Rumors about death of official's wife debunked

  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-04-14
Shanghai police said the suicide of the wife of an Hongkou public health official was false.
Shanghai police debunked the rumors about the suicide of a dead official's wife today.

News began to spread on the Internet last night that Qian Wenxiong, director of information center of Hongkou District Health Commission, committed suicide in his office. Later, there were rumors that Qian's wife took her own life as well.

Shanghai Public Security Bureau said on Weibo that Qian's wife's suicide is false information and they were investigating the sources.

Meanwhile, the police also debunked the rumors that the Party Secretary of Beicai Town of the Pudong New Area had committed suicide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
