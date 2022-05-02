COVID-19

Fully prepared Songz resumes production in Shanghai

As early as in mid-March, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd in suburban Shanghai's Qingpu District started closed-loop management when COVID-19 cases began to rise in city.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Subtitles by Yan Jingyang and Song Xinyi.

On March 18, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd started in advance closed-loop production when COVID-19 cases started to rise in Shanghai.

Before the lockdown on April 1, they already prepared raw materials that would last for two weeks. Employees on key positions, nearly half of the total, stayed put in the company to ensure the normal production and supplies.

Earlier Shanghai published the first "white list" in which enterprises are encouraged to resume operations. Luckily Songz is one of them.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
