News / Metro

Push to help food-related businesses quickly resume operations

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-02       0
Shanghai's market authorities released a number of preferential policies on Monday to help food-related businesses in the city quickly resume operations.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-02       0

Shanghai's market authorities released a number of preferential policies on Monday, such as extending the validity period of operation licenses, to help food-related businesses in the city quickly resume operations.

For businesses whose food operation licenses, wine product retail permits and wholesale permits expire after March 28 and have been unable to have extension procedures undertaken due to COVID-19, their permits will be extended through June 30, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Food businesses are exempt from submitting paper materials, because they can apply for extensions online.

On-the-spot examinations will be suspended for the applications of newly established catering businesses, including restaurants, milk tea stores, coffee shops and dessert shops, if they don't involve food with potential high risks such as cold and raw food and freshly squeezed beverages. However, their food processing areas must be smaller than 20 square meters.

Districts' market regulators will issue permits after reviewing application materials, while future inspections will be beefed up to ensure food safety.

Authorities have also stepped up guidance for food businesses to clear inventories of stale or expired food. They have also been ordered to strictly implement food material review mechanisms during procurement and keep relevant records to ensure the sources of food ingredients can be tracked.

Moreover, these businesses must abide by pandemic prevention and control requirements and ensure proper disinfection and health management of employees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     