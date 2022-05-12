Electric fans not included in Xuhui's daily supplies packages

A post claiming electric fans are among the daily supplies sent by the Xietu Road Subdistrict in Xuhui District has been confirmed to be nothing but a rumor.

A post claiming electric fans are among the daily supplies sent by the Xietu Road Subdistrict in Xuhui District has been dismissed by residents there.

The subdistrict will send daily supplies in batches to residents this week, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform. Among the supplies, set A contains a vegetable package and milk, and set B includes a food package and milk. Electric fans, however, are not included in the daily supplies.

The netizen who started the rumor clarified the false information on WeChat on Wednesday night.