Police video stirring controversy in Jiading misunderstood

A video showing protective suit-wearing officers breaking into an apartment recently went viral. Police clarified it was them trying to detain a criminal suspect.

A video about protective suit-wearing officers breaking into an apartment went viral recently, and netizens expressed concern about what those "dabai" would do with people living there.

The Jiading District police on Wednesday clarified the video is actually them capturing a criminal suspect and was shot by their body-worn cameras.

The suspect, surnamed Liu, previously lived in Putuo District and recently moved in with his girlfriend in Jiading. He refused to answer when police knocked on his door, so they asked the fire brigade to break the door open.

Liu has been handed over to Putuo police for further investigation.