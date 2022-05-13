Rumor about confiscated passports at local airport dismissed

A rumor spread online that two people "tried very hard" to reach Hongqiao Airport during lockdown and fly back to France, but had their passports and residence cards confiscated.

The Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection dismissed a rumor that it confiscated two passports and French residence cards.

A rumor spread online that two people "tried very hard" to reach Hongqiao International Airport during lockdown to catch a flight back to France, but had their passports and residence cards confiscated by customs officials.

In a statement issued on Friday, the station of immigration said inbound and outbound services from Hongqiao Airport were suspended in March 2020, and there haven't been any international flights departing from Hongqiao since then.



Immigration officials urged people not to fabricate and spread such rumors.