COVID-19

Rumor about confiscated passports at local airport dismissed

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0
A rumor spread online that two people "tried very hard" to reach Hongqiao Airport during lockdown and fly back to France, but had their passports and residence cards confiscated.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0

The Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection dismissed a rumor that it confiscated two passports and French residence cards.

A rumor spread online that two people "tried very hard" to reach Hongqiao International Airport during lockdown to catch a flight back to France, but had their passports and residence cards confiscated by customs officials.

In a statement issued on Friday, the station of immigration said inbound and outbound services from Hongqiao Airport were suspended in March 2020, and there haven't been any international flights departing from Hongqiao since then.

Immigration officials urged people not to fabricate and spread such rumors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     