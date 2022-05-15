Take no notice of online halt to delivery notice, says JD.com

JD.com has dismissed a rumor that it intends to stop delivering parcels to Shanghai.

A screenshot of a notice posted by an account with the profile picture of JD.com logo on WeChat Moments circulated online recently.

The notice read: "Affected by the changes in the pandemic prevention measures, the delivery services of the parcels sent to Shanghai will be stopped. The system is scheduled to be shut down at 11pm on May 13. The reopening time is subject to the recovery of the capacity of Shanghai's courier services."

In response to the notice, JD.com informed the city's official rumor-debunking platform: "After verification, no such information has been released, and the focus of the current work is pandemic prevention and guarantee of supplies."