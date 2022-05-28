Lockdown lift rumors out of step with reality

Rumors that the city's lockdown will be lifted in seven steps have been dismissed.

Earlier information was spread online that the first step was to lift the lockdown in some suburban areas, while the Pudong New Area and Yangpu District will be among the last.

Scenes of a press briefing on Thursday were used as illustrations to go with the rumors, making them look more authentic. However, no "seven steps" were mentioned at the briefing that day.

Internet security authorities urged people not to pay attention to such groundless rumors and trust information through official channels.