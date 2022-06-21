Hong Kong to distribute 250,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection

The Hong Kong SAR will distribute around 250,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said Tuesday that it will distribute around 250,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

In an effort to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered a total of 1,076 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 122 imported cases, official data showed.