Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection during the first 15 hours of Saturday, local authorities have said.

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection during the first 15 hours of Saturday, local authorities have said.

The case was identified through community screening, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Saturday.

So far, 181 close contacts have been identified for quarantine.