News / Metro

Shanghai Party chief thanks people for pandemic efforts, outlines future

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:40 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0
City Party chief Li Qiang saluted all the people who have made contributions to the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the 12th Congress of the CPC Shanghai Committee.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:40 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0

Shanghai Party chief Li Qiang saluted all the people who have made contributions to the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the opening ceremony of the 12th congress of the Party's Shanghai committee on Saturday.

Li delivered a report at the ceremony for the event that takes place once every five years and will last three days. He summarized the achievements made in Shanghai over the past five years and set goals for the next five in building a more people-oriented city and a Socialist modern metropolis with great world influence.

Li said the 11th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China faced challenges imposed by the pandemic in the latter half of its term.

He pointed out in the report that at peaks, Shanghai received 62 percent of flights coming into the Chinese mainland, 53 percent of inbound passengers and 46 percent of imported cold-chain goods.

He said Shanghai has been fighting against an unprecedented wave of pandemic resurgence since March with support nationwide and solidarity of local residents to achieve basically zero social transmission and win the 'Great Shanghai Defense' war.

"History will remember all those who have stood with and worked for this city," Li said.

"Here, on behalf of the 11th CPC Shanghai Committee, I would like to extend my respect to all the central government departments and provinces for your support, to medics, disease control staff, grassroots workers, police, volunteers, cadres, journalists, engineers and builders, and daily necessity suppliers for the great contributions you have made, and to the citizens for your sacrifice for the public good, self-discipline and perseverance."

Li said the committee has also realized its own shortcomings in the past five years, such as the needs for improving economic and social development, as well as public services.

"Especially in the pandemic resurgence since March," Li said. "We found that we need to further enhance our capability in early warning and prediction of major risks, efficiency in mobilizing the whole society in response, and abilities in ensuring city operations and handling emergencies in extreme cases. We also need to further promote digital transformation in the city, especially in digital governance, in real practices. All these are problems that we will work hard to solve in the future."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     