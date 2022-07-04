COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 19 imported patients

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases and one local asymptomatic infection on Sunday.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, one local asymptomatic infection, seven imported confirmed cases and 12 imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

The two patients in the Pudong New Area were colleagues of the staff serving inbound international flights who were confirmed with the disease on Saturday.

Both tested positive during a regular screening.

1 local asymptomatic infection

The patient living in Putuo District tested positive in a routine screening and has been put under quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 27.



The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 1.

The fifth to seventh patients are all Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 1 via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 16.



The second case is Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the local airport on June 24 via France.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 26.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the local airport on June 28 via France.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on June 28 via Germany.

The seventh case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

The eighth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 1.

The ninth case is a Chinese working in the Niger who arrived at the local airport on July 1 via France.

The 10th case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The 11th case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The 12th case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 157 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 3, of all the 58,141 local confirmed cases, 57,533 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,740 imported cases, 4,696 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized.