COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 52 asymptomatic infections

The city reported 5 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 52 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported 5 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 52 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

5 confirmed cases

All the five patients who are contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one tested positive during routine screening.



52 asymptomatic infections

All the infections are contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 5 from France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on June 23 from the US.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 26 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from Sierra Leone.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from Taiwan.

The third to fifth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 112 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and four asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 9, of all the 58,218 local confirmed cases, 57,546 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,777 imported cases, 4,716 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.