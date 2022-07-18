COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 14 asymptomatic infections

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



14 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Belgian traveling in the Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 9.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on July 14.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the Us who arrived at the local airport on July 15.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 8 via Finland.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from the US.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese respectively working in Ethiopia and Guinea who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 12 via Ethiopia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Argentina.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 15 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 15 via Finland.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 16 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 173 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 39 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 16, of all the 116 local confirmed cases, 66 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized. A total of 485 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,831 imported cases, 4,763 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.