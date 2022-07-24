COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed cases, 21 asymptomatic infections

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 21 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 15 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 21 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 15 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



21 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 15 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the Netherlands.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.

The sixth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Taiwan.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 113 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 15 from the Morocco via France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from Columbia.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from Ethiopia.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Canada.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the UK via Denmark.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Denmark.

The seventh case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Taiwan.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Argentina via Germany.

The 10th to 13th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Germany.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from Mauritius.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 262 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 51 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 23, of all the 136 local confirmed cases, 116 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized. A total of 580 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,859 imported cases, 4,800 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.