The COVID vaccine booster shot is available... Here's how to get it
15:34 UTC+8, 2022-08-04 0
Follow Alex from SHINE as he gets his third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Who is eligible? How does one make an appointment? What does the process look like? Watch for details.
15:34 UTC+8, 2022-08-04 0
Follow Alex from SHINE as he gets his third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Who is eligible? How does one make an appointment? What does the process look like? Watch for details.
Source: SHINE Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports