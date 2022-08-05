News / Nation

PLA Eastern Theater Command launches unprecedented live-fire joint exercises around Taiwan Island

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Thursday conducted joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island on an unprecedented scale.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Thursday conducted joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island on an unprecedented scale.

In the long-range live-fire drills held at 1pm on Thursday, new models of rockets were fired by the theater command's army, hitting targets with precision in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait. Desired results have been achieved.

On Thursday afternoon, strikes involving various types of conventional missiles were launched by the theater command's rocket force, targeting designated maritime areas to the east of the Taiwan Island. All the missiles hit targets with great precision. The force's ability to launch precision strikes and perform area-denial tasks was tested.

The theater command's air force and naval aviation corps flew more than 100 warplanes including fighters and bombers to conduct combat training exercises such as joint reconnaissance, aerial refueling, airspace control, and strikes on ground targets.

Over 10 destroyers and frigates from the navy of the theater command conducted joint blockade operations in waters off the Taiwan Island.

Liu Dongkun, a senior officer of the theater command, said the forces have demonstrated their brave and invincible fighting spirit.

Liu said the forces will firmly fulfill their tasks entrusted by the Party and the people and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     