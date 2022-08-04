Dreams come true for local students as satellite rockets into space

The small satellite, weighing 43 kilograms, is designed by local students with the help of Minhang educational authorities and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

Carrying the space dreams of students from Minhang District's middle and primary schools, a satellite was launched into space on Thursday morning.

The small satellite, weighing 43 kilograms, is designed by local students with the help of the district's educational authorities and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. It aims to fulfill local students' space dreams, and encourage them to further explore outer space.

When the satellite project was first launched in May last year, students showed great interest and actively engaged in related activities.

They participated in the scientific research and engineering practice of satellite design, development, loading, and launch.

Many students made audios, drew pictures, and designed sketches for the satellite's external appearance and loading capacity.

A total of 376 pieces of voices, 2,285 sketches, 6,116 proposed names for the satellite as well as 544 satellite surface coating plans and more than 300 loading plans were collected from local students, featuring their curiosity and interest towards the distant space.

Among them, two brilliant plans related to carbon monitoring, from students of Shanghai Starriver Bilingual School and Minhang High School, and another one focusing on the moon's revolution and rotation, presented by a student from Beiqiao Middle School, were chosen.

The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology helped equip the satellite with "carbon monitoring" sensor, quantitatively recording the emission sources, such as carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases, and facilities to monitor movements of the moon.

In the future, the satellite will send relevant data back from the faraway galaxy, which will not only be used in the research of the chosen projects, but also guide students to carry out space science activities.