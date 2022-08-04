News / Metro

Dreams come true for local students as satellite rockets into space

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0
The small satellite, weighing 43 kilograms, is designed by local students with the help of Minhang educational authorities and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0

Carrying the space dreams of students from Minhang District's middle and primary schools, a satellite was launched into space on Thursday morning.

The small satellite, weighing 43 kilograms, is designed by local students with the help of the district's educational authorities and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. It aims to fulfill local students' space dreams, and encourage them to further explore outer space.

When the satellite project was first launched in May last year, students showed great interest and actively engaged in related activities.

They participated in the scientific research and engineering practice of satellite design, development, loading, and launch.

Many students made audios, drew pictures, and designed sketches for the satellite's external appearance and loading capacity.

A total of 376 pieces of voices, 2,285 sketches, 6,116 proposed names for the satellite as well as 544 satellite surface coating plans and more than 300 loading plans were collected from local students, featuring their curiosity and interest towards the distant space.

Among them, two brilliant plans related to carbon monitoring, from students of Shanghai Starriver Bilingual School and Minhang High School, and another one focusing on the moon's revolution and rotation, presented by a student from Beiqiao Middle School, were chosen.

The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology helped equip the satellite with "carbon monitoring" sensor, quantitatively recording the emission sources, such as carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases, and facilities to monitor movements of the moon.

In the future, the satellite will send relevant data back from the faraway galaxy, which will not only be used in the research of the chosen projects, but also guide students to carry out space science activities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     