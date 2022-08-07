COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 11 imported infections

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, three imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, three imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3 from Switzerland via Denmark.

The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Canada.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Japan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 66 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the United States.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from the US.



The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Australia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the Netherlands.

The fifth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Taiwan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Argentina via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Canada.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 139 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, ten confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 6, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 167 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,953 imported cases, 4,875 have been discharged upon recovery and 78 are still hospitalized.