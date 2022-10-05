﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 local infections, 21 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, six local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, six local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Six local asymptomatic infections

The first case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and being identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

The second case is a close contact of the confirmed patient who was reported on Sunday tested positive during central quarantine.

The third case tested positive during self health management after arriving in Shanghai.

The fourth to sixth cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 30 from France.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from the US.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Thailand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Japan.

The fourth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Singapore.

The sixth case is an American. The seventh case is a Chinese. Both of them arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the US on the same flight.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Thailand.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

The tenth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the UK.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the US.

The 12th case is a Chinese. The 13th case is a Canadian. They arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Canada on the same flight.

The 14th and 15th cases are both Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Finland on the same flight.

The 16th to 18th cases are all Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from the US.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 303 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 4, there were altogether 173 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 780 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,481 imported cases, 5,381 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

