﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 19 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case who lives in Songjiang District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second and third cases are close contacts of the first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth and fifth cases are close contacts of previous infections from other places and tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth and seventh cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth and ninth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 19 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 9 from Germany.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from China's Taiwan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 105 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Chad via France.

The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from China's Taiwan.

The third and fourth cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Australia via New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from the United States.

The seventh case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Malaysia.

The eighth to 12th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Germany.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Australia.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Denmark.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 261 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 11, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 230 were discharged upon recovery and three are still hospitalized. A total of 1,345 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,589 imported cases, 5,555 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 19 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     