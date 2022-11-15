﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 21 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:49 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:49 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case is a close contact of a previous infection from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The second to ninth cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th to 14th cases are all close contacts of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 15th is a close contact of an imported infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 16th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 21 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 13 from the United States.

The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Canada via Japan.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 46 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from China's Taiwan.

The second case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Malaysia via China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from the US.

The fourth case is an Argentine who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Argentina via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The sixth to ninth cases, all Chinese, and the 10th case, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the United Kingdom.

The 13th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 14th case, a Chinese departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Austria.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Singapore.

The 16th and 17th cases, both Chinese, and the 18th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the US.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 490 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 14, there were altogether 212 local confirmed cases, 230 were discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 1,383 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,596 imported cases, 5,565 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 21 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     