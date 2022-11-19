﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 28 local infections, 30 imported cases

The city reported six locally transmitted confirmed cases, 22 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.
The city reported six locally transmitted confirmed cases, 22 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first two patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to sixth patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first three cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth to sixth cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh to 22nd cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 6 from Japan.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from New Zealand.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from South Korea.

The fifth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Japan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the US.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Japan.

The second case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Malaysia.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the US.

The fourth case, a Chinese departing from Sweden, and the fifth case, a Chinese departing from Israel, arrived at the local airport on November 15 via Germany.

The sixth and seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the US.

The eighth and ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the Netherlands.

The 10th and 11th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The 12th and 13th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the US.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the US via Israel and the Netherlands.

The 15th and 16th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Germany.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Australia.

The 18th and 19th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Italy via the Netherlands.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from New Zealand.

The 23rd case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from South Korea.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 538 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 18, there were altogether 226 local confirmed cases, 233 were discharged upon recovery and 17 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,455 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,614 imported cases, 5,584 have been discharged upon recovery and 30 are still hospitalized.

