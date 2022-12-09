﻿
COVID-19

Requirements for entering Shanghai hospitals updated

The city has updated the latest requirements for entering local hospitals. PCR test results are still necessary for entry.
Shanghai has updated the latest requirements for entering local hospitals.

Outpatient services

For outpatient services, PCR results within 48 hours or negative self-antigen test results on site are required before entering the outpatient department.

Negative PCR test results within 24 hours are required for medical departments which require up-close procedures with the patients' masks removed.

Further adjustments will be subject to specific notices from hospitals.

Emergency services

For emergency services, patients with a 48-hour PCR result can enter directly the emergency department.

If not, a buffer area will be designated in the department for emergency procedures, and patients will undergo both PCR tests and self-antigen tests simultaneously while receiving medical treatment.

