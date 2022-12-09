Requirements for entering Shanghai hospitals updated
Shanghai has updated the latest requirements for entering local hospitals.
Outpatient services
For outpatient services, PCR results within 48 hours or negative self-antigen test results on site are required before entering the outpatient department.
Negative PCR test results within 24 hours are required for medical departments which require up-close procedures with the patients' masks removed.
Further adjustments will be subject to specific notices from hospitals.
Emergency services
For emergency services, patients with a 48-hour PCR result can enter directly the emergency department.
If not, a buffer area will be designated in the department for emergency procedures, and patients will undergo both PCR tests and self-antigen tests simultaneously while receiving medical treatment.