Light displays reinvigorate Zhangyuan's century old history

Light displays will take place on Friday, bringing new life to the century-old Zhangyuan.

Light displays showing Zhangyuan's history with treasured moments when it captivated the public with a heady mix of novelties like a roller coaster, firework show and fire balloon over a century ago will be staged from 8:30pm to 10pm on Maoming Rd N. on Friday.

Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, opened in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden, but it later decayed into a neighborhood of dilapidated houses. It was subdivided and sold to 28 developers. But a living shikumen museum emerged.



As renovations wrapped up, the western section of Zhangyuan has opened to the public this month.

Reservation is required in advance via WeChat account "上海张园" to enter Zhangyuan. For inquiries about the light displays, please type "灯光秀" on the WeChat account and you will get the detailed screening hours.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE