Wuning Road tunnel complete, will open Friday in Jing'an and Putuo districts

The newly built Wuning Road Tunnel in downtown Shanghai will open to the public at 10pm on Friday, local police said on Thursday.

The newly built Wuning Road Tunnel in downtown Shanghai will open to the public at 10pm on Friday, local police said on Thursday.

The 2.86-kilometer-long tunnel with four lanes in total starts from the Inner Ring Elevated Road on Zhenbei Road and ends at Dongxin Road.

It passes many roads in Jing'an and Putuo districts, including Daduhe, Lanxi and Caoyang roads as well as Zhongshan Road N., with a speed limit of 60km per hour.

The tunnel also has a maximum height permitted of 3 meters.

Pedestrians, non-motor vehicles, motorbikes, trucks, specially engineered vehicles, cars with temporary plates, leaner-driving vehicles and vehicles loaded with dangerous cargo are not allowed to use the tunnel, according to police.

Also, from 7am to 8pm on weekdays, cars with temporary plates, plates from other places outside of Shanghai, cabs without passengers, and vehicles driven by learner drivers are not allowed to use the tunnel.

The tunnel is the underground part of the in-city Wuning Road expressway project, according to police.

The above-ground portion is still under construction and will be 3.5 kilometers long when finished.