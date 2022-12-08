Cross-region hukou registration made easier for families with newborns

Couples from Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, who live in Shanghai, can now register and print out hukou, or household registration, for their newborn babies in the city.

Couples from Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, who live and work in Shanghai, can register and print out hukou, or household registration, for their newborn babies in Shanghai, local police announced.

It was made easier from earlier practice that they had to apply at Shanghai population management windows first, and wait for the police officers at their hukou registered location to post the printed hukou booklet.

Shanghai and the three provinces in the Yangtze River Delta region have jointly upgraded the service for regional residents to register hukou for newborns.

Now parents can skip the post session and have the newborn's page printed in Shanghai within three days after a review by Shanghai police.

"I learnt about the policy on Tuesday when I went to the registration service center near my home," said a man, surnamed Zhou, who got a newly printed hukou page of his child, whose birth date was given as November 30.

"Then I handed in the documents to apply and was informed to come get the hukou page today."

Zhou is from Jiangsu and his wife is from Anhui. He lives in Xuhui District and works for a Shanghai middle school.

He became the first in Shanghai to get a printout of an out-of-town hukou page.

"I am always busy at work," Zhou pointed out. "The new policy really helps me save a lot of time."

As highlight, on the hukou page, the stamp is from the police station of the hukou registration location.

"Population management authorities set up an online seals library when updating the system," explained Leng Cuihong, an official with the population management department of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

"Not only in Shanghai, all couples living in Yangtze River Delta region are able to enjoy the remote registration service for their babies."

The cross-region hukou registration service was launched on November 23 last year, when residents needed to hand in the old hukou booklets, which are destroyed by residential police officers, and get a new one delivered to them by hukou address jurisdiction police, according to Leng.