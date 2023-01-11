Oral COVID drugs now available online but with limits

Major digital pharmacies and health-care service providers are offering limited amount of oral antiviral COVID drugs based on different locations and periods during the day.

Meituan's online consultancy and prescription service is limited to two time slots at 9:30am and 7pm, respectively.

Meituan has also put out a notice that MSD's LAGEVRIO (molnupiravir capsule) will "soon be available" through the virtual medicine prescription service.

JD Health and AliHealth are also offering online prescriptions for Azvudine tablets, the home-made antiviral treatment medicine.

Azvudine has been dispatched to more than 30 cities and provinces through local distribution networks and Fosun Pharma has also linked up with multiple digital health-care providers to enhance the accessibility of the drug.

Ti Gong

AliHealth's fever drugs and antiviral medicines are offered on its smartphone applications in limited batches at 10am everyday.



Online consultancy and prescription process might take some time and the availability varies at different sites and during different hours.



It's also suggested that people prepare pre-clinic information, the patient's ID information along with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test results before entering the online prescription process.

Medical experts have noted that prescription drugs are not meant for preventive purposes and it's essential to consult with doctors and online pharmacies before taking these kinds of drugs.