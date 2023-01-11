﻿
COVID-19

Oral COVID drugs now available online but with limits

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Major digital pharmacies and health-care service providers are offering limited amount of oral antiviral COVID drugs based on different locations and periods during the day.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0

Major digital pharmacies and health-care service providers in Shanghai are offering limited amount of oral antiviral drugs for COVID infections based on different locations and periods during the day.

Meituan's online consultancy and prescription service is limited to two time slots at 9:30am and 7pm, respectively.

Meituan has also put out a notice that MSD's LAGEVRIO (molnupiravir capsule) will "soon be available" through the virtual medicine prescription service.

JD Health and AliHealth are also offering online prescriptions for Azvudine tablets, the home-made antiviral treatment medicine.

Azvudine has been dispatched to more than 30 cities and provinces through local distribution networks and Fosun Pharma has also linked up with multiple digital health-care providers to enhance the accessibility of the drug.

Oral COVID drugs now available online but with limits
Ti Gong

AliHealth's fever drugs and antiviral medicines are offered on its smartphone applications in limited batches at 10am everyday.

Online consultancy and prescription process might take some time and the availability varies at different sites and during different hours.

It's also suggested that people prepare pre-clinic information, the patient's ID information along with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test results before entering the online prescription process.

Medical experts have noted that prescription drugs are not meant for preventive purposes and it's essential to consult with doctors and online pharmacies before taking these kinds of drugs.

Oral COVID drugs now available online but with limits
Ti Gong

AliHealth's fever drugs and antiviral medicines are offered on its smartphone applications in limited batches at 10am everyday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     