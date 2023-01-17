Shanghai passes COVID-19 infection peak but challenges remain

Shanghai has passed the COVID-19 infection peak in the current round but preventing serious cases remains a challenge amid the city's ageing population, the health commission says.

Shanghai has passed the COVID-19 infection peak but preventing serious cases remains a challenge amid the city's ageing population, the local health commission said on Tuesday.

This round of COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai has been developing rapidly since mid-December, with new infections peaking in late December and then showing a significant downward trend, according to the city's health authorities.

New infections currently in the city continue to maintain a downward trend, with the number of fever clinic visits, ambulance departures and emergency room visits all declining.

"After our comprehensive consideration, Shanghai has now passed the COVID-19 infection peak in the current round of the pandemic," the health commission said.

Although Shanghai has entered a new phase of pandemic prevention, maintaining public health remains a challenge amid the city's high level of ageing, it noted.

The city's health system will continue to optimize the graded treatment system and strengthen the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and make every effort to improve the cure rate and reduce fatalities, the commission emphasized.

It also reminded people to maintain a healthy lifestyle, try to stagger their travels and take COVID-19 precautions during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, which starts on Saturday.

Vulnerable groups should minimize visits to crowded places and avoid long journeys. And those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so quickly to reduce the risk of infection.