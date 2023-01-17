﻿
Shanghai sees return of world-class international sports events

World-class international sports competitions are making a return this year, with Shanghai expected to host more than 110 international and national sports events.
World-class international sports competitions, led by tennis event Rolex Shanghai Masters, golf's LPGA Tour and the snooker Shanghai Masters, will make a return this year, when the city is expected to host more than 110 international and national sports events.

Most international sports competitions hosted by Shanghai were cancelled or postponed over the past three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some national-level sports events managed to be held with adjustments, including the Shanghai Marathon, which was inaccessible to overseas runners in its previous two editions.

Shanghai sees return of world-class international sports events
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters has been scheduled for October 2-15.

The Shanghai Sports Bureau announced a 2023 sports competition calendar on Tuesday, setting dates for 110-plus sports competitions and events through the rest of the year.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters is among the most anticipated international competitions to make a return this year. The upgraded ATP tennis tournament has extended its length to two weeks and will be held from October 2 to 15 at Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District. A total of 96 players will be included in the singles draw instead of the previous 56.

Local organizers promised to upgrade the facilities at Qizhong Tennis Center, including expanding the players' and coaches' area, and constructing a new gym, to welcome the return of the tournament.

Shanghai sees return of world-class international sports events
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

The 2023 Shanghai River Regatta will be held on October 21-22.

Other major sports competitions on the calendar include: running event Run The Track (February 19); the Shanghai Women's Half Marathon (March); the Shanghai Half Marathon (April); the Shanghai Spartan Race series (April, May, September and October); the CTCC China Touring Car Championship (May, June and September); the National Equestrian Championships (May), the Archery World Cup Shanghai (May 16-21); the Shanghai Future Star Cup (August 18-26); X Games Shanghai (September); snooker Shanghai Masters (September); the International Skating Union Shanghai Trophy (October 3-5); the Shanghai River Regatta (October 21-22); and the Shanghai Marathon (November 26).

Shanghai sees return of world-class international sports events
Ti Gong

The ISU Shanghai Trophy will make a return on October 3-5.

Professional ballgame leagues, including football, basketball and volleyball leagues, are yet to be added to the calendar, which the bureau said was just a preliminary edition. Dates for more competitions will be announced when they are confirmed and approved.

However, some international sports events are still suspended, including the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the equestrian Global Champions Tour.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
