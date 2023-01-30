﻿
News / Metro

An exhibition center to honor Madam Soong opens in Pudong

To mark Soong Ching Ling's 130th birthday, an exhibition center was inaugurated in Chuansha Town in Pudong New Area.
Ti Gong

The Soong Ching Ling Culture Exhibition Center includes a permanent exhibition on her.

An exhibition center was opened in Chuansha Town in the Pudong New Area to mark the 130th birth anniversary of the late Honorary President of China, Soong Ching Ling (1893-1981).

The Soong Ching Ling Culture Exhibition Center features a statue of Soong and a permanent exhibition of her life, including her romance with the celebrated Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen and her commitment to advancing the development of the People's Republic of China and enhancing the welfare of Chinese women and children.

The exhibition also features multimedia interaction installations.

Ti Gong

The Soong Ching Ling Culture Exhibition Center displays photos and multimedia interactive pieces of the late Honorary President of China.

Soong, a Shanghai native, founded the China Welfare Institute as well as the country's first art theater, publication and boarding nursery for children, hospital for women and children, and after-school organization for pupils to pursue their interests in the arts, sciences and sports.

She also started the China Welfare Institute Kindergarten, a preferred option for most local parents. In 2020, a branch was opened in Pudong.

The exhibition center is Pudong's latest effort to bring top-notch educational opportunities to the neighborhood.

Ti Gong

Papercutting is taught to children at the Pudong branch of China Welfare Institute Kids, an after-school activities organisation for children.

A branch of the China Welfare Institute Kids, which organizes after-school activities for children, was established in Chuansha in January. Here, children engage in a variety of pursuits in science, art, reading and drama.

A group of young volunteers was formed to put into practicing Soong's educational philosophy, which she advanced as early as the 1940s, and encourages children to teach math, reading and writing to their peers.

The volunteers will also serve as guides at the exhibition center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
