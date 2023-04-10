﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai kids to experience the magic of Dunhuang

The Dunhuang Arts & Cultural Festival will be held at the ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater in Shanghai from April 22 to May 2.
The "Dream of Silk Road Concert" will be presented on April 22.

The ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater will host a number of performances from April 22 through May 2 as part of its Dunhuang Arts and Culture Festival.

Dunhuang was a major stop on the ancient Silk Road where different cultures met and interacted. It is now best known for the nearby Mogao Caves, the most famous Chinese Buddhist grottoes.

On April 22, the "Baby Love Music" program of the theater will perform melodies in the performance "Dream of Silk Road Concert."

The theater will stage Dunhuang music and dance performances on May 1-2.

A Dunhuang music and dance performance will be staged for children over the age of five.

A multimedia exhibition on April 22 and 29, as well as May 1-2, will turn the silent grotto paintings into animations with music.

Visitors who have tickets for the above performances can enjoy the exhibition for free.

On May 2, a "Car Boot Sale" market will be held, where children can set up their own booths, just like shop owners thousands of years ago, to sell various products.

A multimedia exhibition will turn grotto paintings into musical animations.

On April 22 and 29, as well as May 1, children can attend workshops at the theater to learn Dunhuang-style painting and dancing.

Anyone interested in any of the activities can purchase tickets or make reservations by following the theater's WeChat account or mini program.

Scan the codes for the WeChat mini program and WeChat account of the ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
