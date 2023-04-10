﻿
Linyi targets young Shanghai visitors with tourism roadshow

﻿ Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
The Shandong Province city introduced six tour routes designed to attract young and adventurous holidaymakers
Ti Gong

Students at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology play games during a roadshow to promote tour routes in Linyi.

In preparation for the upcoming May Day holiday, Linyi in eastern China's Shandong Province introduced six tour routes in Shanghai at the weekend to attract tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region.

A cultural and tourism roadshow was held by the Linyi City Culture and Tourism Administration at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology on Sunday, featuring interactive experiences and games.

The six routes will enable tourists to appreciate the floral landscapes of the city, experience its idyllic lifestyle, and embark on trips to explore Linyi's profound history and culture.

Ti Gong

Linyi showcases its specialties in Shanghai.

Linyi's spring tourist attractions include Gushang Grassland, known for its vast prairie scenery; the Lanhuwan camping paradise; the Yimeng Mountain Yunmeng scenic area, a 5A national tourist attraction with forest coverage of more than 98 percent; and Zhuquan Village.

The city also boasts the Firefly Stream Cave and Underground Grand Canyon, which offer thrilling underground river rafting experiences, and Coupeicare Aviation Paradise with an aviation experience center and camping sites.

The routes are designed to particularly target young tourists in the region with the goal of turning the city into the "backyard garden" of leisure tourism in the region, local authorities said.

Ti Gong

Students play games that help them get to know the city of Linyi.

Ti Gong

Linyi's roadshow in Shanghai offered a fun experience for the young target market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
