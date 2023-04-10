﻿
Tourist rescued after stone falls off ancient bridge in Shanghai

  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
A tourist has been rescued after falling into the water when a piece of a stone bridge suddenly fell off in Nanxiang Ancient Town, Jiading District.
  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
Ti Gong

The Golden Bridge in Nanxiang Ancient Town.

Ti Gong

The man was rescued unharmed.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, and fortunately, the man was pulled from the water unharmed.

Eyewitnesses report that the man fell into the water after a piece of the stone bridge over the Hengli River dropped.

"The man was standing near the pillar of the bridge, after he fell into the river, someone quickly came to rescue him," said one of the eyewitnesses.

The bridge is called the "Golden Bridge" and is made up of nine stone slabs that are about 0.3 meters thick. The incident occurred on the bridge that is around 14.5 meters long, and where seven people were standing, including the victim.

The police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred and temporarily closed off the bridge. Firefighters also arrived to ensure that the area was safe for the public. After the rescue operation, the authorities provided initial medical treatment to the man, who suffered minor injuries.

Currently, the cause of the incident is under investigation, and the local authorities have barricaded the area around the bridge. The tourism authorities have also ordered a safety review of all the bridges in the area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
