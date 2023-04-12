﻿
News / Metro

2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queens Half Marathon begins April 22

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
Designated as a "silver medal" race, it's the highest-level race especially designed for women in the city.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queens Half Marathon begins April 22
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2018 race

The 2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queens Half Marathon will be held on April 22.

As the Shanghai leg of the nationwide Queen's Run series, it is designated as a "silver medal" race by the Chinese Athletics Association, and is the highest-level race especially designed for women in Shanghai.

In its 6th year, about 4,800 runners, mostly women, will challenge the 21-kilometer half marathon and 5.2-kilometer race on their own or accompanied by their boyfriends, husbands and other male partners.

They will start in Daning Park and pass Daning's main roads and iconic landmarks such as commercial complex IMIX Park and Lingshi Road, which is hailed as the heartland of China's eSports industry.

Eight water and 10 medical stations will be situated along the course, along with 10 ambulances and 20 AED.

The first 20 female runners and the first 5 male runners will receive a cash award, with the female champion to be awarded 15,000 yuan (US$2,179). But anyone who completes the race will receive a consumption voucher worth 150 yuan and enjoy one-year free fitness services at two community fitness clubs in the Daning area.

Female runners who finish the half marathon within 1 hour and 50 minutes, and male runners who finish the half marathon within 1 hour and 40 hours, will be awarded access to any Queen's Run station held in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     