2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queens Half Marathon begins April 22

Designated as a "silver medal" race, it's the highest-level race especially designed for women in the city.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queens Half Marathon will be held on April 22.

As the Shanghai leg of the nationwide Queen's Run series, it is designated as a "silver medal" race by the Chinese Athletics Association, and is the highest-level race especially designed for women in Shanghai.

In its 6th year, about 4,800 runners, mostly women, will challenge the 21-kilometer half marathon and 5.2-kilometer race on their own or accompanied by their boyfriends, husbands and other male partners.

They will start in Daning Park and pass Daning's main roads and iconic landmarks such as commercial complex IMIX Park and Lingshi Road, which is hailed as the heartland of China's eSports industry.

Eight water and 10 medical stations will be situated along the course, along with 10 ambulances and 20 AED.

The first 20 female runners and the first 5 male runners will receive a cash award, with the female champion to be awarded 15,000 yuan (US$2,179). But anyone who completes the race will receive a consumption voucher worth 150 yuan and enjoy one-year free fitness services at two community fitness clubs in the Daning area.

Female runners who finish the half marathon within 1 hour and 50 minutes, and male runners who finish the half marathon within 1 hour and 40 hours, will be awarded access to any Queen's Run station held in the Yangtze River Delta region.