Annual Shanghai International Flower Exhibition begins

The annual Shanghai International Flower Exhibition has begun at the Shanghai Botanical Gardens in Xuhui District. Covering 40 hectors, this year's theme-flower is the azalea.
A glimpse into the exhibition

With spring here, flowers across the city are in full bloom. But for a truly magnificent display, the Shanghai Botanical Gardens in Xuhui District is a place to go for their annual Shanghai (International) Flower Exhibition.

Beginning on Wednesday, the event will last 41 days, and this year's themed flower is the azalea.

The display features more than 200 varieties of flowers, with the total exhibition area amounting to 40 hectares.

Azaleas in full bloom

Azalea is one of the 10 most famous traditional flowers of China.

There are nearly 30 floral landscapes by 40 horticulture units from home and abroad at the exhibition.

A bonsai art exhibition and greenhouse plant display are part of the flower exhibition.

Orchid, crabapple flower, Chinese wistaria, hydrangea and geranium are also on the display.

The exhibition has six sub-venues such as Xintiandi and Xujiahui.

A landscape at the exhibition

If you go

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Opening hours: 6am-5pm, through May 22

Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District (上海市徐汇区龙吴路1111号)

Admission: Free

A bird's-eye view

A sub-venue

Xintiandi

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
