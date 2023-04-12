Shanghai ramps up manufacturing with NEVs and smart factories

Shanghai is developing into a manufacturing cluster with a significant focus on new energy vehicles and smart factories, with 200 demonstration areas set to be built by 2025.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will begin construction of an industrial cluster of new energy vehicles, it was revealed at the second Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Manufacturing Summit Forum which ended today.

It aims to become an advanced manufacturing cluster with international competitiveness by promoting digital revolution and intelligent transformation, as well as leading the industrial upgrade in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shanghai has been building smart factories over the past few years. Under the plan, it's expected to have 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, covering sectors like automotive and information technology, with 20,000 industrial robots in use.

Shanghai is well on its way. Han Dadong, director of the intelligent manufacturing department of the Shanghai Economic and Information Commission, revealed at the forum, that Shanghai has already fostered 100 smart factories.