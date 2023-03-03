﻿
Global Natural History Day kicks off, encouraging students to explore natural science

Cao Chenfeng
  18:29 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0
The Global Natural History Day – youth science knowledge challenge has kicked off, encouraging students to engage more in the natural sciences.
The Global Natural History Day – youth science knowledge challenge was launched in Shanghai on March 2, in an effort to provide a platform for primary and secondary school students to learn more about natural science.

The Global Natural History Day was initiated in 2012 in China by Kenneth Behring (1928-2019), founder of the Behring Global Educational Foundation. Under the support of local museums and natural science organizations, the science knowledge competitions have been held for 12 years, attracting 60,000 teams and involving millions of students and teachers.

After more than a decade of development, the Global Natural History Day has added popular science painting, story broadcasting and science exhibition to further arouse students' interest in natural science learning. At this year's event, a new "Global Nature Day Cyber Space" platform promoting educational equity and equality was also launched.

NHD organizer also signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace on March 2.

This year's GNHD will return to its offline mode. Under 2023's main theme "Seeing small things – Nature's small perspective and big vision," natural science talent will present their achievements in exhibitions, science paintings and storytelling.

More details can be found on the GNHD website (www.gnhday.net) and WeChat official account (GNHDay).

Ranky Chen (right), director of the Global Natural History Day committee, shakes hands with Zheng Sicheng, deputy director of the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace after signing a strategic cooperation memorandum on March 2.

