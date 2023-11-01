Global research and learning center established for university students

Shanghai Lida University launched the Global Research and Learning Center for University Students (Shanghai) to develop young talent with global perspectives.

Shanghai Lida University launched the Global Research and Learning Center for University Students (Shanghai) to develop young talent with global perspectives, creative thinking, and practical skills.

Every year, the center expects to receive around 100,000 college students from all over the world. It has overseas offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The first session will run until November 5. Students will visit the city's famous neighborhoods, scenic spots, prestigious schools, and science and technology innovation companies.

The tour will offer insights into the city's distinctive and vibrant culture. Students can also learn modern commercial operations, video filming, editing, and broadcasting.

The center serves as an inheritance and innovation base for local forms of intangible cultural heritage. Global students can immerse themselves in the city's unique culture by participating in activities such as silver filigree, Yexie soft cake, and traditional Chinese medicinal sachets.

Students can also fulfill their film and television goals at the institute by taking courses in digital image technologies and scripting. They can be a part of the entire film and television production process, from scripting to creating posters to promotion to filming.

Students will also be able to attend master lessons in Hanguang ceramics, a local intangible cultural heritage. Li Youyu, a Chinese ceramic master and artist, will be a mentor to demonstrate to the students the charm of porcelain, which is known for its purity, smoothness, and artistic illustrations.