﻿
Feature / Education

ZenZone and uncovering the truths of life

Miao Zhenyang
  14:37 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
ZenZone, a time management app, promotes mental wellness by supporting users in curbing unhealthy phone habits and eliminating distractions.
Miao Zhenyang
  14:37 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0

The virtual world has become increasingly popular with the advancement of information technology. In such a situation, time management apps are the need of the hour.

ZenZone, a student-created app, is one of them.

ZenZone promotes mental health by assisting users in curbing unhealthy screen habits. The "Focus Periods" are designed to remove distractions. Users can create block lists depending on work scenarios and requirements. They can also foster community and encourage friends and family to share their progress.

Luke Penaloza, a sophomore in Shanghai American School Puxi, created the app after discovering how social media and Internet addiction were detrimental to his life.

Penaloza often found himself juggling computer games, household chores and homework.

His gaming device broke one day in the summer of 2021. Penaloza suddenly found time to spend with his family. It was like a bliss he'd never felt before, which inspired him to create ZenZone in the first place.

"I find that when we spend too much time on the Internet, even if it is with family, we have less communication," Penaloza said. "I believe that face-to-face communication can never be replaced, so I wanted to help improve that."

ZenZone and uncovering the truths of life

Luke Penaloza, a sophomore at Shanghai American School Puxi, is the person behind ZenZone.

Penaloza designed ZenZone after conducting market research, consulting Chinese business leaders, completing a Wharton summer course, and spending hours perfecting his concept.

"I did a lot of research and put my heart and soul into creating ZenZone," Penaloza said. "The biggest difference from the other software on the market is that ZenZone is trying to help people form habits."

Penaloza said that ZenZone's biggest feature is its ability to "share."

"A person may want to give up when they do something, but when you can share it, it becomes fun," Penaloza said.

"That's why people go to the coffee shop to work, so they can stay and share. I'm trying to bring the coffee shop online. Then you can tell your family and friends about what you've done."

ZenZone and uncovering the truths of life

Luke Penaloza and his team members have discussion on app details.

ZenZone can also generate useful statistics. It collects a variety of useful data points that provide insight into screen habits, such as which distractions users try to access.

The MacOS app is now available for download via zenzoneapp.com, and the iOS app will be launched later this month. As for Windows and Android users, the ZenZone team has already commenced the production process and the app will be available in the coming months.

"I hope it gets better and better," Penaloza said of the app's possibilities. "I'm very grateful to my team and all the people who helped me create ZenZone."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     