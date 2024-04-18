﻿
Feature / Education

Hamilton interacts with students in Shanghai

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One world champion, interacted with finalists of the 2024 Student Voices competition in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Lewis Hamilton poses with the finalists of the 2024 Student Voices.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton interacted with finalists in the 2024 Student Voices competition in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Over the last five years, the English speech competition has drawn over 3,000 contestants from nearly 80 schools in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. His pioneering career and life have had a significant impact on the motorsport world.

In this year's competition, students had to collaborate in groups to develop effective methods to transform their school and community with green ideas. The children demonstrated the importance of recycling, solar panels, and other energy-saving equipment in everyday life.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton (center) and Lisy Lee (left) of PETRONAS discussed teamwork and sustainable growth.

Students gave speeches in English.

Hamilton also shared with the students the notion and practice of co-creating and imagining a sustainable and beautiful future. He said he was deeply impressed by their insightful presentations and encouraged them to never give up and never stop studying.

PETRONAS, a global energy giant, has been the competition's official partner for three years.

Lisy Lee, a senior executive at the organization, said that they are committed to creating a brighter future and a more livable planet for all.

"Our collaboration with Student Voices has played a crucial role in deepening the young generation's understanding of sustainable development," said Lee.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
