Gen Z to showcase Qingpu's notable achievements

A program was launched to encourage Generation Z from home and abroad to learn about the growth of Qingpu District on Wednesday.

The district government and the Shanghai Documentary Academy of the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law collaborated on the initiative.

As the first group of participants, 12 university students from Russia, Vietnam, and Colombia will visit Qingpu to experience its beauty and progress, as well as contribute stories about the area from the young generation's perspective on social media platforms.



They will create a variety of works about the district as a global expression of Qingpu's practice on the Chinese path to modernization.

According to district officials, Generation Z plays a vital role in encouraging worldwide cultural interaction in the social media era.

The program's goal is to expose university students to the district's development, witness new development opportunities in China, and reveal the district's stories in a contemporary and trendy style, they added.

Discovering China in Qingpu, a documentary about the district's soft power, was released at the same time.

