Exploring masculinity, heroism and words through art

﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  18:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Chinese contemporary artist Shang Liang's second solo exhibition – "Mortal at the Helm" – will open next Saturday at Madein Gallery in Shanghai.
﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  18:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Exploring masculinity, heroism and words through art

The muscular figures created by Shang Liang imply mankind’s ongoing demand for image-creating.

Unorthodox game-lover, audacious contemplator, Chinese avant-garde — contemporary artist Shang Liang’s second solo exhibition —  “Mortal at the Helm” — will open next Saturday at Madein Gallery in Shanghai.

Born in 1981 in Beijing, Shang lives and works in both Beijing and Shanghai. A graduate of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, she loves to explore masculinity, heroism and words that relate to those concepts, such as power, conquest, energy and strength.

Known for her masterpieces like “The Real Boy” series, “Good Hunter” and her recent “Boxing Man” series, Shan introduced the creation of an independent species with a distinctive and strong visual image in 2019 at her last solo exhibition “New Order.”

Her strong brushstrokes are full of heroic physical capacity yet express a vague metaphor of loneliness and contradiction.

The exhibition features Shang’s in-depth development of visual images, extending from paintings to sculptures.

The muscular figures created by Shang imply mankind’s ongoing demand for image-creating. Throughout the creation of these new species, “mortals” can find a way to understand and influence the world. 

Exploring masculinity, heroism and words through art

Exhibition info:

Dates: March 20-April 30
Venue: Madein Gallery
Address: 1/F, One Museum Palace, 388 Shanhaiguan Rd
山海关路388号博华广场1层没顶画廊

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
