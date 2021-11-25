Edition Hotel: Powerful design and classic restoration make history accessible to all

The Edition Hotel on Nanjing Road was renovated from two historic buildings: the 1930s Shanghai Power Company Building and the 1980s East China Electrical Power Building.

The Edition Hotel on Nanjing Road was renovated from two historic buildings: the 1930s Shanghai Power Company Building and the 1980s East China Electrical Power Building. In the fifth episode of Qiao Shanghai, Michelle Qiao treats her audience to a visit.

The Shanghai Power Company Building is an Art Deco building with vitality and power. Designed by American architect Elliot Hazzard, the building still boasts some power themed decorations. If visitors look carefully enough, they might just be lucky enough to find one.

Despite a comparatively brief history, the East China Electrical Power Building has many anecdotes relating to its conservation. The first high-rise built on Nanjing Road after 1949, the building mainly houses the hotel's guest rooms. Some feature protected elements of the historic building like a beautiful triangular window.

In this episode, Michelle gazes at the stunning Shanghai skyline from a terrace bar, plays billiards, and climbs to a roof garden.

Now the hotel is open, Nanjing Road has two more historic buildings accessible for all to enjoy. It's become a classic case of historic protection and restoration in Shanghai.



