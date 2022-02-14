Feature / Art & Culture

Year after year: a deep history of new woodcarving art

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0
The exhibition "Year after Year Archives 2021" marks the 90th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement, offering an insight into this unique and ancient craft.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0

Sometimes the process of making a print is more intriguing than the actual final product itself.

The exhibition "Year after Year Archives 2021," under way at the Liu Haisu Art Museum through February 20, marks the 90th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement, offering an insight into this unique and ancient craft.

It is also part of the museum's project for a systematic study of Shanghai contemporary prints, recording the creation process and the nurturing of print artists. Nearly 60 prints by nine local artists are on display.

"Our ambition is to organize an annual print exhibition for 10 consecutive years, and the last exhibition will coincide with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement in China in 2031," said museum director Bao Weihua.

The New Woodcarving Movement in China has a close link with Shanghai.

Chinese writer Lu Xun (1881-1936) introduced the wood-cut art created by renowned German pioneer Kathe Kollwitz (1867-1945) to China in the 1930s. Kollwitz's idealistic art is revered in China and had a seminal influence on the Chinese modern art that came later.

As the first phase of a 10-year print project of the museum, the exhibition is divided into two sections: the latest print works by local artists and re-interpretations of the New Woodcarving Movement in China.

Apart from the prints, the exhibition also includes the artists' drafts, notes and pictures plus video of the tools, materials and original versions, so viewers can experience close up the artists' concepts and creative process.

An on-site workshop invites the public to experience what it is like to make a print.

Year after year: a deep history of new woodcarving art

Sun Ling's "River of Hope," silk screen

Exhibition info

Date: Through February 20 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

刘海粟美术馆

Address: 1609 Yan'an Road W.

延安西路1609号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     