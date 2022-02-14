Year after year: a deep history of new woodcarving art

The exhibition "Year after Year Archives 2021" marks the 90th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement, offering an insight into this unique and ancient craft.

Sometimes the process of making a print is more intriguing than the actual final product itself.



The exhibition "Year after Year Archives 2021," under way at the Liu Haisu Art Museum through February 20, marks the 90th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement, offering an insight into this unique and ancient craft.

It is also part of the museum's project for a systematic study of Shanghai contemporary prints, recording the creation process and the nurturing of print artists. Nearly 60 prints by nine local artists are on display.

"Our ambition is to organize an annual print exhibition for 10 consecutive years, and the last exhibition will coincide with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the New Woodcarving Movement in China in 2031," said museum director Bao Weihua.

The New Woodcarving Movement in China has a close link with Shanghai.

Chinese writer Lu Xun (1881-1936) introduced the wood-cut art created by renowned German pioneer Kathe Kollwitz (1867-1945) to China in the 1930s. Kollwitz's idealistic art is revered in China and had a seminal influence on the Chinese modern art that came later.

As the first phase of a 10-year print project of the museum, the exhibition is divided into two sections: the latest print works by local artists and re-interpretations of the New Woodcarving Movement in China.

Apart from the prints, the exhibition also includes the artists' drafts, notes and pictures plus video of the tools, materials and original versions, so viewers can experience close up the artists' concepts and creative process.

An on-site workshop invites the public to experience what it is like to make a print.

Exhibition info

Date: Through February 20 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

刘海粟美术馆

Address: 1609 Yan'an Road W.

延安西路1609号