Feature / Art & Culture

Modern-day inspiration from ancient road

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
A new art exhibition features more than 300 sets of artwork inspired by Poems Road in eastern Zhejiang that dates back to the Tang Dynasty.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
Modern-day inspiration from ancient road

"Tang Dynasty Poems Road" by Lin Haizhong

Ever since Zhejiang Province government initiated the "Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) Poems Road in Eastern Zhejiang" project in 2020, the China Academy of Art has taken students on trips to visit hamlets and relics along the route to explore cultural heritages.

Professors and students from the art academy created a series of artworks inspired by the route and hosted the first Tang Dynasty Poems Road Exhibition last year that caused a sensation citywide.

This year, the exhibition features more than 300 sets of new artwork inspired by off-the-beaten-track landscape through March 18.

The two projects – Tang Dynasty Poems Road in Eastern Zhejiang and Song Dynasty Cultural Legacy that kicked off in August 2021 – will together be built into paramount icons of Zhejiang Province.

"Why should we focus on this ancient road? First of all, Tang Dynasty poetry has nourished the hearts and minds of all Chinese people, and laid the universal foundation of poetic sentiments and spiritual lives in the country," said Gao Shiming, director of the art academy.

"The road leads us to think of the traces and feelings of the poets 1,000 years ago, and through the feelings we can harmonize with their hearts and voices. The exhibition will continue year by year."

The Tang Dynasty was the zenith of Chinese literature and produced the golden age of classic Chinese poetry. Even today, Chinese students learn poems from that era in school, some of which are still popular among Chinese speakers around the world.

Modern-day inspiration from ancient road

An artwork "Where is the Green Mountain in Yuezhong" created by young artist Shen Xiaoming

The eastern part of Zhejiang Province allured a cavalcade of scholars during the epoch by virtue of its serene waterfalls, undulating mountains, tranquil villages and vast forests. Renowned poets, including Li Bai (AD 701-762), Du Fu (AD 712-770) and Bai Juyi (AD 772-846), visited this area and wrote renowned poems to eulogize the landscape.

A track linking scenic and cultural spots that once attracted poets to the area was gradually created in the 1980s after years of research by historians and writers.

The road starts at Xiling Wharf on the Qiantang River, tracing East Zhejiang Canal, Cao'e River, Tanxi Creek, Tianmu Mountain and ending at Tiantai Mountain. According to archives, around 500 poets wrote more than 1,500 poems inspired by the view of this route during the 300-year dynasty.

In 2021, the art academy mobilized more faculty and students to travel along the ancient route, discovering more natural beauty, humanities and lifestyles. Professors and students have focused on the unrestrained and magnificent power of imagination, creating a world by harmonizing with the traditional poetic aesthetic.

Modern-day inspiration from ancient road

Visitors appreciate the work "Zhejiang Grand View," which features over 16,000 trees, 1,500 buildings, 390 mountains and 150 ships.

Young artist Shen Xiaoming created "Where is the Green Mountain in Yuezhong," depicting the panoramic landscape in eastern Zhejiang. It presents a majestic and magnificent image featuring roaring waves and layer upon layer of mountain peaks.

Shen's painting echoes ancient people's emotions. Tang Dynasty literati traveled throughout eastern Zhejiang, especially when they faced setbacks in their career pursuits, so the mountains and rivers along the route won their hearts.

"I want to lift the fog of modern people's arrogant view so the landscape can regain its heart-stirring charm and spirituality. Only in this way can the imagination and poetic feelings be freely presented," Shen said.

The work "Zhejiang Grand View" measures 0.8 meters in width and 100 meters in length. It features over 16,000 trees, 1,500 buildings, 390 mountains and 150 ships. Students and teachers went through more than 130 pencils, 140 erasers and countless amounts of paint to complete the painting on silk within three months.

"Tang Dynasty Poems Road in Eastern Zhejiang" Exhibition

Dates: Through March 18, closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Venue: Zhejiang Exhibition Hall

Address: 197 Huancheng Road N.

环城北路197号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     