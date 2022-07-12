Feature / Art & Culture

Head to 'My Casa' for exquisite nature and artifacts

Courtesy of AD China / Ti Gong

"My Casa: Crafted Garden and Continuity," an exhibition curated by design magazine AD China, will open to the public on July 16.

AD China collaborated with architect Ju Bin to create a garden mirroring those of casa (house) and "continuity," in which they aspired to present the perpetuity of casa from the views of nature and artifacts, knitted together.

They do not strive to provide a straightforward response to the question of "how can a home be built to last?" because that revelation of how one's self and home are linked will come after the observer has traveled through this "garden" and come to realize the essence of "My Casa."

Architect Ju designed a contemporary garden with an exterior of nearly 800 square meters and an interior of 400 square meters. It is divided into two dimensions: "Nature" and "Artifacts," as well as three fragments: "My Possessions" (examination of things), "My Minds" (the righteousness of heart), and "My Bodies" (self-cultivation).

Finally, "I Am... " (aspiration) is a blank slate for each observer to find their own answers.

Exhibition info:

Opening hours: July 16-August 5, 10am-6pm

Address: 8 Hengshan Rd

Ticket: 100 yuan, booking through AD家 mini program on WeChat

Tip: A green health code and a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours are required.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
