Needlework, jade carving, Ukiyo-e to show 'Art Diversity'

More than 100 artists from 22 countries are participating in the 12th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts. This year's exhibition is themed "Art Diversity."

The 12th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts will open to the public on July 20 at the Shanghai Collection Museum.

The annual exhibition, aimed at rejuvenating Shanghai's traditional arts and crafts, is themed "Art Diversity" this year and will display artworks by over 100 artists from 22 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Poland, United States, Pakistan and Turkey.

From Arabic calligraphy, Turkish photography, crystal jewelery previously worn by Miss Czech, Persian glass to Japanese Ukiyo-e and Chinese black porcelain, the exhibition aims to show the beauty and charm of traditional arts from different countries.

For example, visitors will be treated to Sichuan embroidery work done by Meng Dezhi, whose needlework is so exquisite that piece could be mistaken for an ink-wash painting.

"Lotus Dream," a jade carving by Zhao Picheng, uses the original shape and hues of the material itself to present a lotus seedpod lying on a light green-hued leaf.

The Consulate General of Japan in Shanghai has specifically arranged two Ukiyo-e works by world-renowned artist Katsushika Hokusai to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the Sino-Japanese diplomatic relations.

Ukiyo-e is woodblock print that flourished during Japan's Edo period (1603-1868). Artists, carvers and printers worked together to create these prints.

Hokusai's "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" is one of the most widely known Ukiyo-e masterpieces in the world. The artist experimented with several subjects and techniques, incorporating Chinese and Western aesthetics into his landscape prints.

Exhibition info:

Date: July 20-August 12 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan 'an Rd W. (inside Tianshan Park)

Tip: Appointments required. Make reservation on the museum's WeChat mini program.